Community Connection Tuesday June 8th 2021

Last Night At The City County Council Meeting. The Council Has Approved Removing The Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated Marion County Residents.

Councillor Maggie A. Lewis of District 10 Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Go Into Further Detail About The Meeting.

Phone Guest: Maggie Lewis – City County Council Majority Leader, Council District 10 Representative (D)

IMPD Deputy Chief of Performance & Policy IMPD Kendale Adams Joined Us Live To Talk On The Rising Homicide Numbers, Body Cams, And More.

Phone Guest: Kendale Adams -Deputy Chief of Performance & Policy IMPD

