Brandon Camphor & OneWay Put A Heavenly Spin On “Lift Every Voice” For Juneteenth

There are some songs that will always be part of our culture, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a perfect example of traditional tunes. That’s why hearing this amazing rendition of the classic, done in perfect unison by Brandon Camphor & OneWay, is something we’re very excited to share.

The Washington DC-based quartet are collectively making some big noise in the Contemporary Christian music lane, and creating covers like this one is definitely a timely treat, right on time for Juneteenth. As it was reported recently, the United States Senate unanimously approved the bill to make Juneteenth a public holiday, which has now been officially written in law by President Joe Biden himself. What better time than now to lift some of our voices and sing — along, that is!

Take a listen to this great cover of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Brandon Camphor & OneWay below, and have an amazing Juneteenth:

