Community Connection Tuesday June 23rd 2021

Community Connection
06.23.21
Community Connection Tuesday June 23rd 2021

 

THIS Saturday, June 26th is National Aids/HIV Get Tested Day.

The Marion County Health Department Will Participate From:

12 Noon Until 3:00 PM Saturday June 26th

1650 North College Avenue

Free Testing, Food, and Entertainment!
Phone Guests:
Dr. Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department
Michael Butler – MCPHD Director, Ryan White/HIV Services Program

The Indiana Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Christina Gray Joined Us Live To Speak On Problem Gambling.

A New Way To Help Those With Gambling Issues Has Become Available! Just TEXT GAMB to 53342 .
“You do NOT have to gamble everyday to be a problem gambler. Problem gamblers can gamble frequently or infrequently. Gambling is a problem if it causes problems”
If you or someone you know is struggling with compulsive gambling don’t hesitate to call 1-800-994-8448 or visit http://www.indianaproblemgambling.org for more resources.
Phone Guest:
Christina Gray – Executive Director, Indiana Council on Problem Gambling

