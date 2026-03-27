Trump Chooses ICE Over TSA: Houston Airports Average Over 40% Call-Out Rate During Government Shutdown

Houston airports face extreme security wait times due to TSA staff calling out unpaid during shutdown.

Nearly 40% of TSA officers absent at Houston airports, among the highest rates nationwide.

Trump and Republicans refuse to restore TSA funding unless it aligns with their immigration enforcement priorities.

Source: Antranik Tavitian / Getty

The ABC News report highlights how Houston’s airport crisis has become one of the clearest real-world consequences of the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown—driven largely by Donald Trump and congressional Republicans’ refusal to pass funding that does not fully support their immigration enforcement priorities, particularly for ICE.

At the center of the disruption is George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where massive TSA staffing shortages have pushed security wait times to extremes. Travelers have reported waiting up to four hours just to get through screening, with lines stretching across terminals and even into underground areas. These delays are not simply the result of high travel demand—they are directly tied to the shutdown, which has left TSA workers unpaid for weeks.

Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

The most striking detail is just how many TSA employees are no longer showing up. Nationally, about 11% of TSA workers have been calling out. But in Houston, the numbers are far worse: nearly 40% of TSA officers at Bush Intercontinental Airport have been absent, while Hobby Airport has seen callout rates as high as 43%, among the highest in the entire country. These staggering figures underscore how unsustainable it has become for workers to continue without pay, especially as many are still recovering financially from previous shutdowns.

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Despite this growing crisis, Trump and Republicans have remained firm in their position—refusing to advance funding measures that would separately restore TSA operations unless they also include provisions aligned with their broader DHS and ICE agenda. This has effectively held TSA funding hostage, tying the functioning of the nation’s air travel system to contentious immigration policy demands.

Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

Rather than resolving the funding gap, the administration has attempted a workaround by deploying ICE agents to airports, including those in Houston. But their presence has done little to meaningfully reduce wait times. ICE agents are not trained to perform TSA screening functions, and in many cases are limited to crowd control or logistical support—leaving the core staffing shortage unaddressed.

The result is a system under severe strain. TSA workers face mounting financial hardship, with some quitting or calling out in record numbers, while travelers are left navigating chaotic and exhausting conditions. Houston’s airports—especially Bush Intercontinental—have become a national symbol of this dysfunction, where political priorities in Washington are visibly colliding with the everyday realities of millions of Americans trying to travel.

Ultimately, the situation illustrates the cost of the ongoing standoff: a crippled TSA workforce, overwhelmed airports, and a refusal by Trump and Republicans to decouple basic government operations from their broader immigration enforcement demands.

Trump Chooses ICE Over TSA: Houston Airports Average Over 40% Call-Out Rate During Government Shutdown was originally published on bossip.com