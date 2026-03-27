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5 People Break Into Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, Steal $15K in Equipment

Indianapolis police and officials at Butler University are asking for the public’s help after a bold break-in at one of the city’s most historic sports venues.

According to investigators, a group of five individuals broke into Hinkle Fieldhouse late Saturday night. Surveillance footage shows the group entering through a side door one by one before moving further inside the building.

Authorities say the group included four males and one female.

What Was Stolen

Police report the suspects vandalized a concession stand before taking multiple items, including alcoholic beverages and a high value communication headset.

That headset alone is estimated to be worth around $12,000.

In total, officials say roughly $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen during the incident.

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Hinkle Fieldhouse is not just any venue. It is one of the most iconic basketball arenas in the country and a major part of Indianapolis sports history, especially tied to Butler basketball.

This incident is now raising questions about security at the facility and how a group was able to access the building and move around without immediate detection.

Crime Stoppers has released surveillance footage of the suspects and is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

As the footage circulates online, many people are reacting to how the situation unfolded, with some pointing out the lack of masks and others questioning how the group even pulled it off.

Others believe the suspects may have had some familiarity with the building due to how targeted the items were.

Authorities are continuing to review footage and investigate the incident.

If you recognize anyone involved or have any information, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

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5 People Break Into Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, Steal $15K in Equipment was originally published on hot1009.com