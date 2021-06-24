PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, the Pacers have rehired former head coach Rick Carlisle. Carlise will reportedly sign a 4-year deal, worth $29 million to return to Indiana.

This will be Carlise’s 3rd stint with the Pacers. Carlise first joined the team as an assistant under Larry Bird in 1997. When Bird stepped down, he requested Carlisle to replace him but the organization decided to hire NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. In 2003, after a stint with the Detroit Pistons, Carlisle was hired to become the Head Coach. He resigned in 2007. The next year, Carlisle joined the Dallas Mavericks as their head coach where he would win his only NBA Championship in 2011.

Carlisle has a head coaching record of 836-689, winning NBA Coach of the Year in 2002.

RELATED: Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren After One Season

RELATED: Indiana Pacers Caris Levert Expected To Fully Recover After Kidney Cancer Scare

Report: Rick Carlisle To Return To Pacers, Signs 4-Year Deal was originally published on hot963.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: