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JJ Hairston Releases New Worship Single, "Jesus" Ft. Dante Bowe

JJ Hairston Releases New Worship Single, “Jesus” Ft. Dante Bowe

New JJ Hairston & Dante Bowe Single "Jesus"

Published on June 14, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • JJ Hairston has teamed up with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Dante Bowe for the release of their uplifting new single, “Jesus.”
  • “Jesus” is available now for purchase, download, and streaming on all major digital music platforms.
  • See the video to "Jesus" by JJ Hairston ft. Dante Bowe

JJ Hairston Releases Powerful New Worship Single, “Jesus”

Featuring Dante Bowe

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise At Spirit Of Praise

JJ Hairston and Dante Bowe Unite for Powerful New Worship Anthem, “Jesus”

Stellar Award-winning worship leader and recording artist JJ Hairston has teamed up with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Dante Bowe for the release of their uplifting new single, “Jesus.”

Filled with heartfelt worship and unwavering faith, the song is a powerful declaration of the saving, healing, and transformative power found in the name of Jesus. Through passionate vocals, soaring melodies, and an atmosphere of praise, Hairston and Bowe deliver a worship experience that encourages listeners to draw closer to God and place their trust fully in Him.

“Jesus” serves as a reminder that hope, breakthrough, restoration, and peace are available to those who call on the name above every name. The collaboration beautifully blends Hairston’s signature worship style with Bowe’s soulful artistry, creating a song that resonates with believers across generations, cultures, and denominations.

Whether played during personal devotion, corporate worship gatherings, or moments of reflection, “Jesus” offers a timeless message of faith and surrender while proclaiming the life-changing impact of God’s presence.

“Jesus” is available now for purchase, download, and streaming on all major digital music platforms.

Here’s the video to “Jesus” by JJ Hairston ft. Dante Bowe

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