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discusses the tragic bike crash that changed her life and her journey back to health.

The conversation explores resilience, early success, and the defining moments in Grant's enduring music career.

Watch interview on iheart.com podcast

Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash, Early Fame, Taylor Swift Parall

Christian music icon Amy Grant sits down with Bobby Bones to discuss the tragic bike crash that changed her life and her journey back to health. Grant reflects on her early fame, getting a record deal at 15, and navigating success at a young age. She draws parallels between her career and Taylor Swift’s, shares the unexpected turns her life took, and recounts receiving Minnie Pearl’s blessing to name her daughter after her. The conversation explores resilience, early success, and the defining moments in Grant’s enduring music career.

Watch interview on iheart.com podcast

Watch one of Amy Grant’s well known & loved songs El Shaddai