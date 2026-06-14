Listen Live
Close
all news

Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash & Early Fame

Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash & Early Fame

Amy Grant's Testimony & Influences

Published on June 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

https://praiseindy.com/category/virtual-vacation-bible-school/
Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
  • discusses the tragic bike crash that changed her life and her journey back to health.
  • The conversation explores resilience, early success, and the defining moments in Grant's enduring music career.
  • Watch interview on iheart.com podcast

Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash, Early Fame, Taylor Swift Parall

Smiling portrait of Amy Grant, a popular American singer-songwriter, against a red and gold background with text "LIVE IN CONCERT" and "AMY GRANT" at the Brown County Music Center.

Christian music icon Amy Grant sits down with Bobby Bones to discuss the tragic bike crash that changed her life and her journey back to health. Grant reflects on her early fame, getting a record deal at 15, and navigating success at a young age. She draws parallels between her career and Taylor Swift’s, shares the unexpected turns her life took, and recounts receiving Minnie Pearl’s blessing to name her daughter after her. The conversation explores resilience, early success, and the defining moments in Grant’s enduring music career.

Watch interview on iheart.com podcast

Watch one of Amy Grant’s well known & loved songs El Shaddai

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
JJ Hairston
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

JJ Hairston Releases New Worship Single, “Jesus” Ft. Dante Bowe

Smiling portrait of Amy Grant, a popular American singer-songwriter, against a red and gold background with text "LIVE IN CONCERT" and "AMY GRANT" at the Brown County Music Center.
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash & Early Fame

A mother and daughter sitting on a couch, looking at a tablet together. Text on the image reads "Join Praise for Virtual Vacation Bible School 2026 - Enjoy a 6-Week Experience of Faith and Growth. June 14-July 19".
7 Items
VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL  |  Chase Iseghohi

VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL WEEK 1: FAITH THAT MOVES

Kirk Franklin
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Black Music Month in June. African-American Music Appreciation Month. Celebrated annual in United States. Music concept. Poster, card, banner and background. Vector illustration
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Black Music Month 2026 Begins at the NAMAAM

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – June 12, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and producer Eric

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

America Still Wants To Snatch Our Black Children From The Future

2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

New Book Details Trump White House Rocked By Epstein Files

Local  |  FOX 59

Bloomington Man Charged With Child Exploitation Faces New Allegations

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close