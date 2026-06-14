Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash & Early Fame
Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash & Early Fame
- discusses the tragic bike crash that changed her life and her journey back to health.
- The conversation explores resilience, early success, and the defining moments in Grant's enduring music career.
- Watch interview on iheart.com podcast
Amy Grant on Her Tragic Bike Crash, Early Fame, Taylor Swift Parall
Christian music icon Amy Grant sits down with Bobby Bones to discuss the tragic bike crash that changed her life and her journey back to health. Grant reflects on her early fame, getting a record deal at 15, and navigating success at a young age. She draws parallels between her career and Taylor Swift’s, shares the unexpected turns her life took, and recounts receiving Minnie Pearl’s blessing to name her daughter after her. The conversation explores resilience, early success, and the defining moments in Grant’s enduring music career.
Watch interview on iheart.com podcast
Watch one of Amy Grant’s well known & loved songs El Shaddai