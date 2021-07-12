CLOSE
Child Advocates Inc. Shares Newly Released Info About The City’s CASA Contract.
Tune in to hear Child Advocates Next Step following today’s press release.
A Portion of the Press Release Info:
“Independent Audit Shows Child Advocates Complied with City’s CASA Contract
Child Advocates and its board of directors are pleased to announce that a forensic audit by Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA), an independent auditor, has determined that Child Advocates was in full compliance with its contract with the City of Indianapolis as the CASA (court-appointed special advocate) for children in Marion County. CLA examined the contract requirements and information from Child Advocates to confirm its results in a thorough report.”
Phone Guests:
Cindy Booth – CEO/Executive Director, Child Advocates
Rachel Roman-Lagunas – Director of Child Advocates’ Direct Representation Program
