Coburn Place Virtual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser
Help Give The Kids of Survivors of Interpersonal Abuse Back To School Help.
 
About:
“A Coburn Place tradition. Your gift sets kids of survivors up for success, helping with art and school supplies, activities, field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, and much-needed mobile hot spots. We don’t just give the children we serve safe homes. We give them a place to grow and just be a kid.”

 
How Your Donation Helps:
$25.00 – 1 PAIR OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOES
 
$50.00 – 1 SCHOOL UNIFORM
 
$100.00 – 10 PACKAGES OF SOCKS
 
$150.00 – MODEL KITS FOR SUMMER CAMP KIDS
 
$250.00 – TRANSPORTATION AND FIELD TRIP FEES FOR ONE KID
 
$500.00 – EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES AND SNACKS FOR ONE MONTH
 
$1,000.00 – 10 MOBILE HOT SPOTS FOR KIDS TO USE AT HOME
 
More Info:
 
Phone Guest:
Teia Sherrell – Coburn Place Children’s Services Coordinator

