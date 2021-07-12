CLOSE
Coburn Place Virtual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser
Help Give The Kids of Survivors of Interpersonal Abuse Back To School Help.
About:
“A Coburn Place tradition. Your gift sets kids of survivors up for success, helping with art and school supplies, activities, field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, and much-needed mobile hot spots. We don’t just give the children we serve safe homes. We give them a place to grow and just be a kid.”
How Your Donation Helps:
$25.00 – 1 PAIR OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOES
$50.00 – 1 SCHOOL UNIFORM
$100.00 – 10 PACKAGES OF SOCKS
$150.00 – MODEL KITS FOR SUMMER CAMP KIDS
$250.00 – TRANSPORTATION AND FIELD TRIP FEES FOR ONE KID
$500.00 – EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES AND SNACKS FOR ONE MONTH
$1,000.00 – 10 MOBILE HOT SPOTS FOR KIDS TO USE AT HOME
More Info:
Phone Guest:
Teia Sherrell – Coburn Place Children’s Services Coordinator
