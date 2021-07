PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Shalom Health Care Center’s Community Celebration Celebrating The Expansion of Their 34th Street Clinic Thursday, July 22nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm

“Following our Open House Tours, we will be offering COVID-19 Vaccinations and also will be distributing backpacks with school supplies (while supplies last)”

More Info Here: https://mailchi.mp/349c89c0852e/join-us-at-our-community-celebrationnase-con-nosotros-en-nuestra-celebracin-comunitaria?fbclid=IwAR2UDOxrdCZc77nL4_csnU955IqsgI0UczxiNFCZaY8kF76-AqkR1z4oRag

Phone Guests: Morella Dominguez – Chief Marketing and Development Officer, Shalom Health Care Center, Inc.

