INDIANAPOLIS VETERANS JOB FAIR
Tomorrow (Thursday) Sept 16th 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Eastern
Located At Lucas Oil Stadium 500 South Capitol Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46225
More Info:
Safety & Efficiency & Modernization
RecruitMilitary is making the career fair experience better than ever.
* Contact-free check-in process
* Spaced booths
* One-way foot traffic flow (Candidates won’t miss your booth!)
* Paper free (Less to carry!)
* Registration includes job postings on the RecruitMilitary job board (Extra value!)
Phone Guest:
Rob Mulvihill – Recruit Military Event Director Rob Mulvihill
