CLOSE
History & Heritage Tour at Madam Walker Legacy Center Oct 28 at 12:30 PM
Tickets Here:
About:
“Over the lunch hour, take a break from your desk and enjoy a sneak peek of the newly restored facility. This event officially marks the countdown to the MWLC’s 95th anniversary celebration. In addition to a preview of the space, attendees will enjoy a historic re-enactment of the MWLC’s establishment in 1927 performed by Freetown Village. Advance registration is required.”
Also On AM 1310: The Light: