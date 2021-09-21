Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

History & Heritage Tour at Madam Walker Legacy Center Oct 28 at 12:30 PM

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

MWLC History & Heritage Tour

History & Heritage Tour at Madam Walker Legacy Center Oct 28 at 12:30 PM
Tickets Here:
About:
“Over the lunch hour, take a break from your desk and enjoy a sneak peek of the newly restored facility. This event officially marks the countdown to the MWLC’s 95th anniversary celebration. In addition to a preview of the space, attendees will enjoy a historic re-enactment of the MWLC’s establishment in 1927 performed by Freetown Village. Advance registration is required.”

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close