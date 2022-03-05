Daily Bread
TV One’s Critically-Acclaimed Series UNSUNG and UNCENSORED Returns with All-New Episodes

TV One's Unsung returns tomorrow with new episodes. Check your local listings for times and channels.

According to the bellereport.com

TV One’s Critically-Acclaimed Series

UNSUNG and UNCENSORED

Returns with All-New Episodes

 

SILVER SPRING, MD. (PRWEB) MARCH 02, 2022 — All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series, UNSUNG and UNCENSORED debut this Sunday, March 6. UNSUNG leads with Soul For Real at 9 p.m. ET / 8C followed by the season debut of UNCENSORED, which features the platinum-selling R&B singer, Keyshia Cole, at 10 p.m. ET / 9C. Each episode will be published on TV One. TV and TV One’s social media platforms.

UNSUNG: Soul 4 Real

TV One’s signature music biography series, UNSUNG, spotlights entertainment’s most influential and talented artists. On this week’s episode, Soul 4 Real, a quartet R&B group of brothers, share their story of brotherhood, early success, and industry mishaps. The Dalyrimple brothers clear the air on their life and their story.

UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists. The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Monie Love.

