Community Connection Wednesday March 30th 2022

1PM – 1:30 PM: Candidate For Marion County Clerk Billie Breaux Joined Us Live On Community Connection. She Is The Former State Senator.

Candidate Website: https://billiebreauxforclerk.com/

“As your Marion County Clerk, my promise is simple: I will listen to your concerns and make sure that the office works for all of you. Both the election system and the court system should be open, fair and accessible.”

She Says You Should Vote For Her Because, “The Marion County Clerk is in charge of guaranteeing fair elections and ensuring that county courts operate in a smooth, efficient manner. I am the only candidate with the experience and leadership to make sure this office works for ALL local residents.”

You can register to vote at : https://indianavoters.in.gov/

1:30 PM – End Of Show: Open Lines

