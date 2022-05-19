PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday May 19th 2022

Kimberly Kent’s Single Release!

THIS SATURDAY AT 6 PM

Hosted by: Pastor Darrel Harris

Praise & Worship by: Michael Thomas

Special Appearances by: Demetrius West & JP and Brian Reeves

Doors open at 5:30pm

Single Release Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1149339445904910/

Phone Guest:Kimberly Kent – Local Gospel Music Recording Artist

Centennial 100 Year Celebration For Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

July 12th–17th and November 11-13

“To commemorate our 100 years, we invite you to join us for the celebration in Indianapolis on July 12th–17th and November 11-13.”

Centennial Info: http://www.sgrho100.org

Phone Guest:

Shira Amos – Regional Officer, Sigma Gamma Rho, Alpha Sigma Chapter

Danny Bridges Indianapolis Recorder Sports Writer Joined Us At 2:30 PM