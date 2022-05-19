Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Thursday May 19th 2022

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday May 19th 2022

Kimberly Kent’s Single Release!

THIS SATURDAY AT 6 PM

Hosted by: Pastor Darrel Harris

Praise & Worship by: Michael Thomas

Special Appearances by: Demetrius West & JP and Brian Reeves

Doors open at 5:30pm

Single Release Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1149339445904910/

Phone Guest:Kimberly Kent – Local Gospel Music Recording Artist

 

Centennial 100 Year Celebration For Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

July 12th–17th and November 11-13

“To commemorate our 100 years, we invite you to join us for the celebration in Indianapolis on July 12th–17th and November 11-13.”

Centennial Info: http://www.sgrho100.org

Phone Guest:

Shira Amos – Regional Officer, Sigma Gamma Rho, Alpha Sigma Chapter

 

Danny Bridges Indianapolis Recorder Sports Writer Joined Us At 2:30 PM

 

Close