Community Connection Thursday May 19th 2022
Kimberly Kent’s Single Release!
THIS SATURDAY AT 6 PM
Hosted by: Pastor Darrel Harris
Praise & Worship by: Michael Thomas
Special Appearances by: Demetrius West & JP and Brian Reeves
Doors open at 5:30pm
Single Release Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1149339445904910/
Phone Guest:Kimberly Kent – Local Gospel Music Recording Artist
Centennial 100 Year Celebration For Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
July 12th–17th and November 11-13
“To commemorate our 100 years, we invite you to join us for the celebration in Indianapolis on July 12th–17th and November 11-13.”
Centennial Info: http://www.sgrho100.org
Phone Guest:
Shira Amos – Regional Officer, Sigma Gamma Rho, Alpha Sigma Chapter
Danny Bridges Indianapolis Recorder Sports Writer Joined Us At 2:30 PM