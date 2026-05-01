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NWS: Cooler Weather This Weekend in Indiana

Published on May 1, 2026

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Cool Weather to End Week
Source: NWS Indianapolis

NWS: Cooler Weather This Weekend in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures will continue to cool down across Indiana in the coming days

“We really haven’t had any extended cool weather all spring. That is about to change a little bit,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says the pattern will shift, but not just for this weekend.

“But really for the next couple of weeks, I think we’re going to trend cooler than normal really until the middle of May,” said Ryan.

He expects highs to only be in the 50s and 60s throughout the weekend with Sunday being the likely warmest day of the weekend.

“On Saturday morning, in particular, we’ll have temperatures down into the mid and upper 30s with our coldest temperatures to the northeast of the metro area,” said Ryan.

Ryan says the coldest temperatures will likely be in east central and northeast Indiana.

“Those might hover around the freezing mark, so if you have sensitive plants outside, it’s best to cover those up or bring them inside,” said Ryan.

He says the pattern indicates that there will be some periodic rainfall throughout next week, but Ryan doesn’t see any severe weather on the horizon.

NWS: Cooler Weather This Weekend in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

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