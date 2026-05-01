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SNAP Program, Leadership Moves to Indianapolis

Published on May 1, 2026

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  • USDA moves SNAP leadership from DC to Indianapolis to be closer to state-administered nutrition programs.
  • Reorganization aims to eliminate management layers, consolidate redundant functions, and prioritize state and participant needs.
  • Indiana praised as an agricultural powerhouse, poised to support USDA's mission of bringing government closer to the people.
SNAP benefits label note pinned on cork bulletin board. USA federal food assistance program policy concept
Source: Ployker / Getty

SNAP Program, Leadership Moves to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS —  The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that it is moving the leadership of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to Indianapolis as part of a major reorganization.

USDA confirmed the announcement in a news release on Thursday, adding that program leadership and staff will relocate from Washington, D.C., to the Circle City after the USDA announced its intention to introduce the Food and Nutrition Administration.

The move is part of an effort to “realign the Department’s focus to the States who administer USDA nutrition programs, the households who benefit from them and the taxpayers who fund them.”

“This reorganization is long overdue,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen A. Vaden. “The Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services mission area has not had a Senate-confirmed Under Secretary in nearly two decades, and the shift to the Food and Nutrition Administration will better align with other benefit programs administered across the federal government. This reorganization also reduces duplicative management and complexity within the agency, better prioritizes State service and participant needs, and expands the Department’s presence to fight fraud, waste, and abuse.”

According to previous reports, this comes after the USDA initially chose Indianapolis as a location for one of its five regional hubs in 2025. At the time, officials said the organization’s reorganization centered on the following objectives:

  • Ensure the size of USDA’s workforce aligns with available financial resources and agricultural priorities
  • Bring USDA closer to its customers
  • Eliminate management layers and bureaucracy
  • Consolidate redundant support functions.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun previously praised the decision to make Indiana one of USDA’s regional hubs, saying at the time, “Indiana is an agricultural powerhouse and we look forward to welcoming the USDA employees who will be based here in our great state.”

Other USDA nutrition programs that are being relocated include:

  • Child Nutrition Programs will be relocated to Dallas
  • Supplemental Nutrition and Safety Programs will be relocated to Kansas City, Missouri
  • Research programs will be relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina
  • The fifth Hub in Denver will serve as the Emergency Management and Continuity of Operations location
  • Retailer operations and compliance will be across four offices: Atlanta; Los Angeles; Dallas; and New York.

U.S. Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) has issued the following statement in response to SNAP being moved to Indianapolis.

“This is a huge win for the state of Indiana and a bold move for the future of American agriculture. Over the past year, I have worked closely with Hoosier agriculture leaders to relocate critical USDA programs to Indiana. Our state has every corner of the ag, food, and AgTech industries represented. We’re ready to deliver on the Trump administration’s mission of getting government out of DC and closer to the people it serves. I am grateful to Secretary Rollins and President Trump for their leadership in moving SNAP to Indianapolis and I look forward to more announcements in the future.” Banks said.

SNAP Program, Leadership Moves to Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

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