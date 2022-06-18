PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune in Development by

A Dollar Fifty Productions LLC

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bethune was an advisor to four Presidents, pivotal in establishing the National Council of Negro Women, and a leader in the National Youth Council.

The script highlights how Mary McLeod Bethune overcomes the rejection of being a missionary in Africa due to racism to find renewed purpose in a Florida coastal railroad town in the 1900s, leading to her being one of the most celebrated heroes of American history.

Attachments to the project will be announced soon, and filming is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2023 in and around Georgia. The production company is composed of industry veterans uniting for the first time due to the shared appreciation of this historical figure and goal of sharing her powerful story.

“Mary McLeod Bethune was a visionary activist and educator who accomplished many things to better American society during a period of racism and segregation. This story demonstrates how she used her hands, heart, and head to establish a legacy despite oppression.” – Redelia Shaw, Producer