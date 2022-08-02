PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

(Black PR Wire) The annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival is pulling out all the stops for its 20th season. Celebrating two decades of Black excellence in filmmaking and visual artistry, the beachfront festival features an exciting slate of new work, panel discussions, and exclusive events. This year, Tyler Perry will preview his highly anticipated film “A Jazzman’s Blues” at the festival, with a series of clips and a conversation presentation slated for Saturday, August 6th, at 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry wrote, directed, and produced the passion project which uncovers a story of forbidden love, deceit and a secret that has been held for 40 years. The film shot primarily at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and is set to be released via the film’s production and streaming partner, Netflix, in the Fall of 2022. “I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story,” Tyler told Deadline, “and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner.”

“Each year we are beyond thrilled to have support from industry partners with content from and a dedication to creators of color,” Floyd and Stephanie Rance, the founders of the festival, told Variety. “It is our mission to amplify these storytellers in a meaningful and safeguarded way. We have done this for 20 years and will continue to do so.”

See the MVAAFF website for more information on featured films, tickets, and events.

Tyler Perry To Preview “A Jazzman’s Blues” was originally published on praiserichmond.com