Community Connection Wednesday August 24th 2022
Eskenazi Health Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Stelzner Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Help Us Inform Us Of A Healthy Back To School Schedule For Kids!
Eskenazi Pediatrics Department: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/primary-care/pediatrics?fbclid=IwAR1hnujcx2OPgraUZPrEPP1iYamCWAcGM9n5FycfJDkEqUEfGc8MbmknEy0
2nd Annual “Butter” – A Fine Arts Fair- by Ganggang Culture
Thu, Sep 1st at 4:00 PM – Sun, Sep 4th at 6:00 PM
The Stutz 1060 N Capitol Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
About: “A multi-day fine art fair showcasing the works of more than 50 Black visual artists from across the country.”
Tickets/More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/butter-2-tickets-380552200877?fbclid=IwAR3zCKdNEUXNmyOleWsnS24-WZh_pQlowtve6XiHrYaf_m3abAup74o3wVI
Full Website: https://butterartfair.com/
Phone Guests:
Mali Jeffers – Curator, Butter 2 Fine Art Fair, Co-Founder, GANGGANG
Alan Bacon – Curator, Butter 2 Fine Art Fair, Co-Founder, GANGGANG