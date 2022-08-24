Community Connection
Community Connection Wednesday August 24th 2022

Eskenazi Health Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Stelzner Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Help Us Inform Us Of A Healthy Back To School Schedule For Kids!

Eskenazi Pediatrics Department: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/primary-care/pediatrics?fbclid=IwAR1hnujcx2OPgraUZPrEPP1iYamCWAcGM9n5FycfJDkEqUEfGc8MbmknEy0

 

2nd Annual “Butter” – A Fine Arts Fair- by Ganggang Culture

Thu, Sep 1st at 4:00 PM – Sun, Sep 4th at 6:00 PM

The Stutz 1060 N Capitol Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204

About: “A multi-day fine art fair showcasing the works of more than 50 Black visual artists from across the country.”

Tickets/More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/butter-2-tickets-380552200877?fbclid=IwAR3zCKdNEUXNmyOleWsnS24-WZh_pQlowtve6XiHrYaf_m3abAup74o3wVI

Full Website: https://butterartfair.com/

Phone Guests:

Mali Jeffers – Curator, Butter 2 Fine Art Fair, Co-Founder, GANGGANG

Alan Bacon – Curator, Butter 2 Fine Art Fair, Co-Founder, GANGGANG

