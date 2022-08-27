PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

James Fortune Releases New Album My Life

Available Now Wherever Music is Sold & Streamed

THE NEW ALBUM INCLUDES FEATURES FROM ZACARDI CORTEZ,

MINON SARTEN, PASTOR MIKE JR., ISAAC CARREE AND MORE!

James Fortune just released My Life, his twelfth album, on his FIYA World label in partnership with MNRK Music Group. The album’s nine songs were birthed out of an especially challenging time in Fortune’s life. “I believe that what comes from the heart reaches the heart,” he said. “So I began to write songs out of my own life, dealing with pressure and battling depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. The song ‘My Life’ especially resonated with me. When I began to work on the rest of the project, everything was drawing me back to this song. That’s what led me to call the entire album My Life.”