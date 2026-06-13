Black Music Month 2026 Begins at the NAMAAM

NMAAM kicks off Black Music Month 2026 with over 15 signature events honoring Black music's legacy and influence.

PJ Morton, a Grammy-winning artist, will debut his exhibition 'Saturday Night Sunday Morning' and perform during the celebration.

The museum's mission is to preserve and celebrate the rich legacy of Black musical traditions across genres.

Black Music Month 2026 Begins at the National Museum of African American Music

Grammy Winner PJ Morton Headlines a Month of Living Legends,

World-Premiere Exhibitions, and Community Celebration as NMAAM Marks Its Fifth Anniversary

NMAAM Launches Black Music Month 2026 Celebration with PJ Morton as Grand Marshal

The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) has officially kicked off Black Music Month 2026 with a month-long celebration honoring the artists, institutions, and communities that have shaped the sound of America. This year’s theme, “The Soundtrack Continues — 250 Years in the Making. Five Years in the Telling. Far From Finished,” also marks the museum’s fifth anniversary as the designated home of Black Music Month.

Taking place throughout June at NMAAM’s downtown Nashville campus, the celebration features more than 15 signature events, including artist conversations, live performances, exhibitions, film screenings, community gatherings, and industry-focused programming.

Leading this year’s festivities is six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and musician PJ Morton, who has been named the 2026 Grand Marshal of Black Music Month. The New Orleans native, known for his solo career, work with Maroon 5, and deep gospel roots as the son of Bishop Paul S. Morton, will debut his landmark exhibition, “Saturday Night Sunday Morning,” on June 18. The exhibition will remain on display through September 30 and will be accompanied by an exclusive listening event for his upcoming album of the same name.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with NMAAM to show the span of my life and career,” Morton said. “Kicking it off during Black Music Month makes it even more special.”

NMAAM Executive Director William Jeffries praised Morton’s impact, calling him “a living embodiment of everything Black Music Month celebrates” and noting that his selection as Grand Marshal reflects the museum’s commitment to honoring both legacy and innovation.

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Among the month’s highlights are a live podcast taping featuring funk pioneer George Clinton, the return of the museum’s country music showcase BEEN Country: Black Roots and Rhythm with Rissi Palmer, an institutional summit exploring music and healing, and several Juneteenth celebrations designed to engage the Nashville community.

Faith and gospel music remain central to the month’s programming, reflecting the museum’s mission to preserve and celebrate the rich legacy of Black musical traditions—from spirituals and gospel to contemporary genres that continue to influence culture worldwide.

Since opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2021, NMAAM has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and more than 40 countries. Located on Nashville’s historic Broadway, the museum is the only institution dedicated exclusively to preserving and celebrating the more than 50 genres of music created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans.

For tickets, event details, and the full Black Music Month schedule, visit NMAAM’s official website.