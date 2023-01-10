PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday January 10th 2023

32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration

Wreath placing ceremony on Wednesday (tomorrow), January 11, 2023, at 6:00 PM at the Indiana War Memorial: Soldiers and Sailors Monument including a commemorative light show!

Thursday the next day, January 12th, there will be a Celebration including an award ceremony, at 12:00 PM at the Indiana Statehouse. The celebration will also be livestreamed to the public.

Learn More Here: https://www.in.gov/icrc/32nd-annual-state-of-indiana-dr.-martin-luther-king-jr.-celebrations/?fbclid=IwAR3YhfRSYLtGonFUcgl6R1zBq32gCZdzMJsPs-qAPDUmYyS8sr8uZqghqg0

Awards To Be Given Away: Freedom Award,Chairman’s Award, Trailblazer Award, Civil Rights Champion Award

At Ryan, Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Public Outreach and Education Manager Joined Us Live

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor Joined Us Live To Discuss Safety And The Do’s & Don’ts When It Comes To Large Prizes Like The Current Mega Millions With Over $1 Billion.

Positive/Responsible Play: https://hoosierlottery.com/positive-play/

IMPD Chief Of Police Randal Taylor Joined Us Live For His Monthly Segment With Us On Community Connection!

https://www.indy.gov/agency/indianapolis-metropolitan-police-department?fbclid=IwAR0Ipb6M_HYCOSeCcVCfZfEx4ZfoPdnx1yAZoySss4bIimD4hFNBjKAwbzI

Topics: Crime/Homocides, Transparency, Body Worn Cameras, Officer Accountability/Integrity Programs,Miscommunication,Technology, Goals, Funding, New Officers, Etc.