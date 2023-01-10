Community Connection Tuesday January 10th 2023
32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration
- Wreath placing ceremony on Wednesday (tomorrow), January 11, 2023, at 6:00 PM at the Indiana War Memorial: Soldiers and Sailors Monument including a commemorative light show!
- Thursday the next day, January 12th, there will be a Celebration including an award ceremony, at 12:00 PM at the Indiana Statehouse. The celebration will also be livestreamed to the public.
- Learn More Here: https://www.in.gov/icrc/32nd-annual-state-of-indiana-dr.-martin-luther-king-jr.-celebrations/?fbclid=IwAR3YhfRSYLtGonFUcgl6R1zBq32gCZdzMJsPs-qAPDUmYyS8sr8uZqghqg0
- Awards To Be Given Away: Freedom Award,Chairman’s Award, Trailblazer Award, Civil Rights Champion Award
- At Ryan, Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Public Outreach and Education Manager Joined Us Live
Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor Joined Us Live To Discuss Safety And The Do’s & Don’ts When It Comes To Large Prizes Like The Current Mega Millions With Over $1 Billion.
Positive/Responsible Play: https://hoosierlottery.com/positive-play/
IMPD Chief Of Police Randal Taylor Joined Us Live For His Monthly Segment With Us On Community Connection!
https://www.indy.gov/agency/indianapolis-metropolitan-police-department?fbclid=IwAR0Ipb6M_HYCOSeCcVCfZfEx4ZfoPdnx1yAZoySss4bIimD4hFNBjKAwbzI
Topics: Crime/Homocides, Transparency, Body Worn Cameras, Officer Accountability/Integrity Programs,Miscommunication,Technology, Goals, Funding, New Officers, Etc.