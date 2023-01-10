HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Tuesday January 10th 2023

32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration

 

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor Joined Us Live To Discuss Safety And The Do’s & Don’ts When It Comes To Large Prizes Like The Current Mega Millions With Over $1 Billion.

Positive/Responsible Play: https://hoosierlottery.com/positive-play/

 

IMPD Chief Of Police Randal Taylor Joined Us Live For His Monthly Segment With Us On Community Connection!

https://www.indy.gov/agency/indianapolis-metropolitan-police-department?fbclid=IwAR0Ipb6M_HYCOSeCcVCfZfEx4ZfoPdnx1yAZoySss4bIimD4hFNBjKAwbzI

Topics: Crime/Homocides, Transparency, Body Worn Cameras, Officer Accountability/Integrity Programs,Miscommunication,Technology, Goals, Funding, New Officers, Etc.

