Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Timeline For Your Goals”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

I want to give you some bad rock principles that I teach you in my goal-setting, goal-achieving class to help you make this upcoming year your best year yet. If you want to make this new year a great year, then you must set the date that you plan to accomplish the goals you set. If you do not set the date, you will procrastinate.

Procrastination is the biggest nation in the world. Most people procrastinate. They put it off until tomorrow. Then the next day and then then the next day and so forth. Well, well, great achievers do not put off until tomorrow when they can take care of it. Why do people want to fractionate? Because they do NOt have compelling goals that push them to do that which is uncomfortable, but necessary. If you have not been living the life of your dreams and I want to help you get there.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

A Timeline For Your Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com