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2 Northern Indiana Forests to Join State Parks System

The Salamonie River State Forest & Frances Slocum State Forest will expand by over 1,400 acres next month.

Published on June 24, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Two state parks in northern Indiana are expanding by over 1,400 acres next month.

As of July 1, the Salamonie River and Frances Slocum state forests will join the state parks system. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun made that announcement on Tuesday.

“Our state parks are some of Indiana’s most cherished places, where families make memories, enjoy the outdoors, and connect with the natural beauty of our state,” said Gov. Braun. “Expanding Indiana State Parks to include Salamonie River and Frances Slocum state forests will help more Hoosiers and visitors experience these special places while preserving them for future generations.”

A dense, lush forest with tall, green trees and a rocky path winding through the undergrowth.
Frances Slocum
A lush, green forest with a cascading waterfall flowing over mossy rocks into a shallow pool.
Salamonie River

Salamonie River State Forest will be managed as part of Salamonie Lake, while Frances Slocum State Forest will be taken care of through Mississinewa Lake. Both properties will maintain staffing and continue to offer activities like camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, and horseback riding.

“By managing Salamonie River and Frances Slocum state forests through Indiana State Parks, we’re providing a warm welcome for guests to come check out these two great forests,” said DNR director Alan Morrison.

In total, the Indiana State Parks system manages 24 state parks, seven small satellite locations, eight reservoir properties, two state forest recreation areas, and two off-road riding areas.

2 Northern Indiana Forests to Join State Parks System was originally published on wibc.com

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