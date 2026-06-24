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MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.–A teenager went missing in Lake Michigan near the Michigan City Lighthouse Pier on Monday afternoon.

The call came into police just before 5:45 pm and said that the teenager disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the teenager, believed to be a boy, was wearing red shorts when he went into the water and disappeared beneath the surface.

The Michigan City Fire Department, Michigan City Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and La Porte County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene.

All of the agencies involved in the search say strong currents, waves, and poor underwater visibility are making the search challenging. Three Michigan City Fire Department divers all came away with minor injuries. A DNR diver was also injured and had to be treated at the scene by emergency personnel.

At the time, the National Weather Service had issued both a Beach Hazard Statement and a Small Craft Advisory, warning of strong winds, large waves, and deadly rip currents.

Teenage Boy Goes Missing in Lake Michigan Near Indiana Beach was originally published on wibc.com