Community Connection Thursday February 2nd 2023

Just Announced Republican Candidate For Mayor Abdul-Hakim Shabazz Joined Us LIVE On Community Connection!

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is an Attorney. Credentialed Journalist. Political Writer/Radio/TV Commentator. Comedian, Teacher & more.

He took listener calls and informed you why he wants your vote!

Campaign Info: https://abdul4indy.com/

Read the Full Agenda Below, Which Touches On Public Safety, Infrastructure, Education, Entrepreneurial Development, Attainable Housing, and Property Taxes & Assessments.

Agenda: https://abdul4indy.com/agenda

BBB Serving Central Indiana: 2022 Torch Award recipients

More Info Here: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/27861-better-business-bureau-serving-central-indiana-announces-2022-torch-award-recipients?fbclid=IwAR2Od9U2OkN8zb7ANcxFMETrHUk91vz7qAAqpZNCczPTCz1hzg-JsrJsH8c

Impact In The Community: Chunky Monkey Ice Cream and Sweets

Character of Leadership: Chunky Monkey Ice Cream and Sweets

Culture Built On Trust – Long’s Furniture World and Mattress

Commitment To Customers: Long’s Furniture World and Mattress

About: “The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics embodies BBB’s mission of advancing business trust and honors organizations whose leaders focus on the four C’s:The Character of the organization’s leadership;If and how an authentic Culture is being fostered;The company’s transparent relationship with its Customers; andThe impact the organization is making in the local Community”

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sport’s Segment On Community Connection!

Checkout the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper at https://indianapolisrecorder.com/