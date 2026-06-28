Two legendary musicians collaborate to fuse jazz and gospel traditions into a powerful spiritual celebration.

The album's origins trace back to Carter's childhood memories of church hymns, later recorded with Dillard's gospel choir.

The project stands as a testament to the enduring connection between jazz and gospel and their shared cultural legacy.

Saturday Night Live gospel Song of the Night

Ron Carter and Dr. Ricky Dillard Unite Jazz and Gospel on Groundbreaking Album Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Two legendary musical forces have come together to create one of the most unique and inspiring recordings of the year. Jazz icon Ron Carter and gospel trailblazer Dr. Ricky Dillard have joined talents on Sweet, Sweet Spirit, a groundbreaking album that seamlessly blends the rich traditions of jazz and gospel music into a powerful celebration of faith, heritage, and artistic excellence.

The critically acclaimed project fuses beloved church hymns with masterful jazz improvisation, creating a musical experience that honors two of the most influential Black American art forms. At its core, Sweet, Sweet Spirit is both a deeply personal reflection and a historic collaboration between two artists whose impact on music spans generations.

For Carter, the album’s origins trace back to his childhood in Detroit, where his family’s church worshipped without instruments, relying solely on congregational singing. Years later, at the request of his mother during the final stages of her life, Carter began recording instrumental versions of the hymns he grew up hearing, using only his double bass to recreate the songs that had shaped his faith and memories.

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What began as a personal labor of love eventually evolved into a full-length recording project. Recognizing the spiritual depth and significance of the material, Carter enlisted Dr. Ricky Dillard, one of gospel music’s most celebrated choir directors and arrangers, to help bring the vision to life.

The result is a stunning musical collaboration where Dillard’s acclaimed New G choir serves as a powerful harmonic foundation while Carter’s bass becomes both storyteller and spiritual guide. Together, they create a soundscape that is reverent, innovative, and deeply moving.

Born in 1937, Ron Carter is widely regarded as the most recorded bassist in jazz history. A cornerstone of the legendary Miles Davis Quintet alongside Herbie Hancock and Tony Williams, Carter’s influence on modern jazz is immeasurable. His extraordinary career includes more than 2,200 recording credits and numerous international honors, including recognition as a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government.

Dr. Ricky Dillard, born in Chicago in 1965, has spent decades shaping the sound of contemporary gospel music. A choir director since the age of five, Dillard founded the renowned New G ensemble in 1988 and has become one of gospel’s most innovative musical architects. His groundbreaking arrangements and choir leadership have earned multiple Stellar Awards and widespread acclaim throughout the gospel community.

With Sweet, Sweet Spirit, Carter and Dillard have created more than an album—they have crafted a musical testimony that bridges generations, genres, and traditions. The project stands as a powerful reminder of the enduring connection between jazz and gospel and the profound spiritual and cultural legacy they share.