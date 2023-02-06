‘Friends First’ | Dr. Willie Jolley

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Friends First”

As we celebrate this time of the year where people celebrate love, I want to give you some tips for my book “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!” that I wrote with my bride Dee. We’ve been married for going on 40 years and have not had an argument in over 35 years. Today I want to share a powerful tip: Friends first. We have found that the best marriages happen when you are married to your best friend. See, we all know that people get married for all sorts of reasons. Like someone looks good or drove a fancy car, but the best marriages happen when you really like the person you’re married to. And if you are not presently married to the person who is your best friend, we got tips in the book to help you become better friends and best friends.

So, today’s tip is friends first.

