PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday March 3rd 2023

Youth Opportunities Fair: All Ages Welcome! | Monday March 13th from 12 Noon – 7:00 PM | Ivy Tech Culinary Center – 2820 North Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46208 | Presented By Congressman André Carson

Opportunities: Jobs, Internships, Volunteering, Summer Programs, Etc.

More Info: https://carson.house.gov/7th-district/youth-opportunities-fair?fbclid=IwAR1BGf-5QOh0TbSzIWCeHSQLH3cJTQA19lD-yiYMlFW0O1LAI39Xab2Cy0Y

Guests:

Ivy Tech Community College

City of Indianapolis

EmployIndy

JAG Indiana

Marion County Commission on Youth

“Tips for Success for Jobseekers:

Before the Fair: Create and make copies of your resume.Dress to impress to make a good first impression. Bring a pen and paper to take notes. Practice what you will say if an employer asks: “Tell me about yourself?”

At the Fair:Talk with as many organizations as you can and get business cards for follow up.Smile, make eye contact, and shake hands when approaching an organization.Take notes on the organizations that most interest you.Register with organizers to stay in touch about future events.

After the Fair:Follow up with the organizations that most interest you. Schools and afterschool groups:Interested in taking a group of students to the Youth Opportunities Fair? Please contact us at 317-283-6516 to best coordinate!”

NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee Announces New Legacy Grants and Chance for Hoosiers to Vote on Arts Projects. Voting Ends March 24th!

More Info: https://www.nba.com/pacers/news/nba-all-star-2024-host-commitee-announces-new-legacy-grants-and-chance-for-hoosiers-to-vote-on-arts-projects?fbclid=IwAR0nE9XhM3nlq2moTqeloBIoQtEaOdsL58oZ9tm4Y1vVdpgvxlST5sSkha4

“The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announced the opportunity for Hoosiers in every county to show their love of the game by voting for their all-time favorite Indiana high school basketball players, places, and moments as part of the Hoosier Historia arts project. A partnership between the Host Committee, the Indy Arts Council, and the Capital Improvement Board, Hoosier Historia is a celebration of Hoosier Hysteria and Indiana’s special connection with high school basketball.

“These investments and opportunities are the kinds of things that set Indianapolis apart as a host city, and it is only fitting that NBA All-Star 2024 will both create a lasting legacy on our young people across the state and a way to celebrate Indiana’s very special love affair with the game of basketball,” said Rick Fuson, Chief Executive Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Chairman of the NBA All-Star 2024 Board of Directors.

“Indiana Pacers Corporate Communications & Media Relations Manager Samantha Halsema Joins Us Live On Community Connection

Senator Andrea Hunley (D) of State District 46 Joined Us Live On Community Connection.She took your calls!

https://www.facebook.com/AndreaHunleyIN

We discussed the recent book ban among other topics.