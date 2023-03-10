PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday March 10th 2023

Public Town Hall Meeting Saturday (Tomorrow) March 11th at Whiting Public Library, 1735 Oliver Street, Whiting From Noon – 2PM.

Carolyn B. Jackson – Indiana District 1 State Representative & Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Vice Chair Joined Us Live!Representative Jackson will be updating us on the latest from the Caucus.

Topics:House Bills,Senate Bills & The IBLC

“Black Church White Theology: How White Evangelism Controls The Black Church” – New Book By Author Dr. Theron D Williams.

Dr. Theron D Williams Author, Senior Pastor Of Mt. Carmel Church, And Founder Of The The Bible Is Black History Institute, LLC Joins Us Live. He Also Won The “2023 Author Of The Year Award” From The Baptist General Convention of Virginia.

Purchase the book here: https://www.bibleisblackhistory.com/product-page/black-church-white-theology-how-white-evangelism-controls-the-black-church?fbclid=IwAR3FCU3KtdiMbkAvf-B0TxJZOOQV_aks-Vr8mLcGREoVkUwoR228-L4-HgQ

Institute with classes and knowledge: https://www.bibleisblackhistory.com/institute