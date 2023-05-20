PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy-Winner Yolanda Adams Receives

Top Honors at LA Focus 25th First Ladies High Tea

(Los Angeles, CA) — L.A. Focus 25th Annual First Ladies High announces Grammy-Winner Yolanda Adams, Gospel singer, actress, and National syndicated radio host, to be honored with the Legacy Award. Celebrating its 25th Years Silver Jubilee, the exquisite High Tea will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, @ 11 AM, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Other honorees include L.A. Supervisor Holly Mitchell with the Spirit Award for Community Service Award and Tony Waller of Walmart with the Focus Award.

The 2023 first ladies’ honorees: Florence Boyd of First A.M.E. Church, Patricia Monroe of Redeemer Baptist Church, Pastor Themebekila Coleman-Smart of Christ Liberation Ministries, and Angel Price, Crenshaw Christian Center, for their service to the community and the work they do in their respective churches.

This year’s co-hosts will be Actress Wendy Raquel Williams (The Game, Insecure, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story) and Psychologist Dr. Shalonda Crawford.

Gospel legend Tramaine Hawkins will perform at the tea as another of the afternoon’s highlights is the announcement of the winners of the L.A. Focus Annual Essay Contest. Open to girls 16-18, ten winners will receive monetary awards to be used to further their education. This year’s essay theme was “Rising Above the Noise.”

The Afternoon Tea event will host 700+ plus attendees and will serve a traditional Afternoon Tea Menu. Sponsors include the County of Los Angeles, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC), the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Walmart, the California Library’s Stop The Hate Initiative, Congressmember Sydney Kamlager-Dove and L.A. City Councilmembers Curren Price and Heather Hutt. Others confirmed to attend include L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, LADWP Chair Cynthia McClain-Hill, Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor, and Assemblymember Chris Holden.