Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of June 24, 2023)

Tim Bowman Jr., Faith City Music and Le’Andrea Johnson’s “Jesus!” remains at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart (dated June 24th). In the June 9-14 tracking week.

“Jesus!” was co-authored by Bowman Jr., Johnson, Gerald Haddon and Tammi Haddon. Bowman Jr. co-produced it with Gerald Haddon and Pjay Edmund. The song is from Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music’s LP Welcome to Faith City, which arrived at its No. 4 peak on Top Gospel Albums last November.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the reception of my first single with Faith City Music and Le’Andria,” Bowman Jr. tells Billboard. “It was spawned from a teaching lesson from our pastor, Dr. Mike Freeman. We just took what we do every week at our local church and let the world in on it.”

Freeman is the lead pastor at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center in the Washington, D.C., metro.

“Jesus!” marks Bowman Jr.’s second Gospel Airplay leader, after “I’m Good” led for a week in February 2016. He boasts two other top 10s: “Fix Me,” which hit No. 6 in April 2017, and Vickie Winans’ “How I Get Over You,” on which he’s featured (No. 3, December 2009).

(Like father, like son: Bowman’s father previously hit the Gospel Airplay top 10, as “My Praise” reached No. 8 in 2005 for Tim Bowman, Sr., a noted jazz and gospel artist.)

“Jesus!” is Faith City Music’s first Gospel Airplay No. 1, in its first appearance on the chart, and Johnson’s fourth leader, all earned in featured roles.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of June 24, 2023

1. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

2. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

3. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

4. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

5. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

6. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr.

7. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork

8. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones

9. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

10. Always Jovonta Patton

11. Closet Half Mile Home

12. All Things Kirk Franklin

13. Revival Jules Juda f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sara Jakes Roberts

14. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark

15. Speak Angel Taylor

16. Heaven Anthony David and Angela Blessett

17. Anything But Fail The Group Fire

18. No Stressin Today Damon Little F/ Angie Stone (greater gainer this week)

19. The Promise The Mississippi Mass Choir F/Stan Jones and Myron Butler

20. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr

