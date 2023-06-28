Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Prevent Marriage Misery”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I wanna let you know that there’s a chapter in the book for people who are not yet married. It reads that you must make enough thoughtful. It’s thoughtful a decision about who you marry.

Life involves many major decisions, but the most important decision you will make after your decision about your faith is who you choose to marry. That person will be responsible for 90% of your misery, or 90% of your joy, so you must choose wisely. You must make a thought full decision, not an emotional decision Love is an emotion, but marriage is a decision.

Make a thoughtful decision about who you will marry so you can have a happy and wonderful marriage. I’m telling you, it makes a difference.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

