Pat McCrory: US Supreme Court Ruling Will Increase NC GOP Seats

Published on June 28, 2023

Former NC Governor and former Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson &  Beth Troutman with his take on the US Supreme Court ruling rejecting the NC State Legislature’s argument that it had power over federal election rules, NC Lt. Governor Mark Robinson disregarding “your time is up” signs while speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference, and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announcing that she is running for another term.

Pat McCrory: US Supreme Court Ruling Will Increase NC GOP Seats  was originally published on wbt.com

