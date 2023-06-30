Dr. Naomi Campbell; actress, model, and now mother of two, gave birth to a beautiful baby on Thursday.
RELATED: Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show
She took to instagram a heartwarming caption welcoming her baby boy into the world. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.” Campbell wrote. “A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo ” Campbell captioned.
READ MORE:
RELATED: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Via Surrogate
RELATED: Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
RELATED: DeVonta Smith Prepares for Newborn Baby in Style! [PHOTOS]
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 at 53 was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Community Connection Tuesday May 23rd 2023
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!