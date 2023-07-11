Community Connection Tuesday July 11th 2023
Newly Appointed North District IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas Joined Us Live!
IMPD North District: https://www.facebook.com/NorthDistrictIMPD
Come Learn More About The Commander!
Topics:
What is the vision for leadership over the north districts?
What can members of the community do?
Thoughts on the Mayor’s gun reform proposal?
Homocides
And More!
Shepherd Community Center Real Talk
Email Phil Edwards, The Chief Engagement Officer Of Shepherd Community Center At phile@shepherdcommunity.org
Shepherd Community Center Joined Us Live To Speak On Their Partnership With Purdue Polytechnic HS!
About:
“ELEVATE INDIANAPOLIS Elevate Indianapolis builds long-term, life-changing relationships with Indianapolis urban youth, equipping them to thrive and contribute to their community.”
-
Indianapolis Fourth Fest
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Wednesday May 24th 2023
-
Community Connection Thursday June 15th 2023