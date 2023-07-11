PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday July 11th 2023

Newly Appointed North District IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas Joined Us Live!

IMPD North District: https://www.facebook.com/NorthDistrictIMPD

Come Learn More About The Commander!

Topics:

What is the vision for leadership over the north districts?

What can members of the community do?

Thoughts on the Mayor’s gun reform proposal?

Homocides

And More!

Shepherd Community Center Real Talk

Email Phil Edwards, The Chief Engagement Officer Of Shepherd Community Center At phile@shepherdcommunity.org

Shepherd Community Center Joined Us Live To Speak On Their Partnership With Purdue Polytechnic HS!

About:

“ELEVATE INDIANAPOLIS Elevate Indianapolis builds long-term, life-changing relationships with Indianapolis urban youth, equipping them to thrive and contribute to their community.”