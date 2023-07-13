PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday July 13th 2023

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids VP Of Legal & Regulatory Affairs Updated Us On A Recent Court Ordered Action. We Also Spoke On Tobacco Use & Black Americans.

https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/problem/health-disparities

“Starting July 1, Tobacco Companies Must Post Signs About Health Risks of Smoking at About 220,000 Stores Across U.S. – Signs Stem from 2006 Racketeering Verdict Against Companies”

Full Article Here: https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/press-releases/2023_07_01_tobacco-racketeering-verdict-corrective-statements?fbclid=IwAR1k_GFqiXCdf-oEVvmc5ze2ANNu5WEA2fyQytA2AP_MmMcAH21VO6VWy8s

Smoking Kills, On Average, 1,200 Americans Every Day.

Topics touched on: Indiana & Where We Stand, Flavored E-Cigarettes & Cigars, Humidors In Service Stations & Convenience Stores-, And More

Phone Guest:

Dennis Henigan – VP of Legal and Regulatory Affairs for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection With Tina Cosby!

