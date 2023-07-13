Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Thursday July 13th 2023

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday July 13th 2023

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids VP Of Legal & Regulatory Affairs Updated Us On A Recent Court Ordered Action. We Also Spoke On Tobacco Use & Black Americans.

https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/problem/health-disparities

“Starting July 1, Tobacco Companies Must Post Signs About Health Risks of Smoking at About 220,000 Stores Across U.S. – Signs Stem from 2006 Racketeering Verdict Against Companies”

Full Article Here: https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/press-releases/2023_07_01_tobacco-racketeering-verdict-corrective-statements?fbclid=IwAR1k_GFqiXCdf-oEVvmc5ze2ANNu5WEA2fyQytA2AP_MmMcAH21VO6VWy8s

Smoking Kills, On Average, 1,200 Americans Every Day.

Topics touched on: Indiana & Where We Stand, Flavored E-Cigarettes & Cigars,  Humidors In Service Stations & Convenience Stores-, And More

Phone Guest:

Dennis Henigan – VP of Legal and Regulatory Affairs for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

 

Open Lines

 

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection With Tina Cosby!

Subscribe To The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR12pyTg6qnUgedXaZDAS5PiXadNjpF-bcN4b6XHlHYEcbssy14SepjIYjo

 

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close