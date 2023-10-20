Listen Live
Indiana School District Joins Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants

The lawsuit claims these companies intentionally aim ads at children under 13, encouraging addiction to their platforms.

Published on October 20, 2023

MISHAWAKA, IND –The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has joined a legal action against 14 prominent social media companies, including Instagram, Facebook, and their parent company, Meta.

 

According to the lawsuit, the algorithms employed by these apps pose a threat because they leverage the users’ data to produce content that enhances user involvement, ultimately boosting revenues.

 

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that these companies were fully aware of the addictive nature of their platforms and requested monetary compensation and damages.

