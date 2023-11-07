PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–It is Election Day and here is everything you need to know.

You can vote in Indiana if you’re a U.S. citizen and resident of Indiana. You must be at least 18 years old to vote in this municipal election.

You can also vote if you’ve lived in the precinct where you’re voting for at least 30 days prior to the election. You must be registered to vote in order to cast your ballot.

If you need help with voter registration, you can go here.

Indiana voters are required by law to have a valid photo ID issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. government. In most cases, an Indiana driver’s license, state ID, military ID or U.S. passport is enough.

If you need an ID, BMV locations are open from 6 am to 6 pm today.

The polls opened at 6 am and will close at 6 pm.

In Indianapolis, there is a mayoral race between incumbent Democrat Joe Hogsett against his Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve. You can find election results as they come in throughout the evening here.

The post It’s Election Day: Here’s What You Need To Know appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

It’s Election Day: Here’s What You Need To Know was originally published on wibc.com