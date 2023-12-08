Listen Live
IMPD Releases Body Cam Footage from Burger King Shooting

Published on December 8, 2023

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD released body cam footage Friday of an officer involved shooting at a Burger King on October 26th.

IMPD says their officers responded to the Rodeway Inn on the east side near east 21st Street and north Shadeland Avenue. They were told of a man trespassing. Their suspect was identified as Frederick Davis.

Body cam footage shows Davis ran from officers as they tried to arrest him. IMPD says an employee at a nearby Burger King told police Davis was in their restaurant. When officers walked in, they were seen on video trying to arrest him near the bathroom. Davis resisted, and still images from the video provided by IMPD show him grabbing an officer’s gun and shooting him in the leg. That same officer grabbed his backup weapon and shot back, hitting Davis.

Davis stumbled into the parking lot where he was put in handcuffs. He was sent to a hospital and later died.

IMPD says the officer who was shot recovered, but bullet fragments in his leg may never be removed. He has also been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

The post IMPD Releases Body Cam Footage from Burger King Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

