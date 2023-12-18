Increase in Vehicle Break-Ins with Window Smashing in Johnson County

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

JOHNSON COUNTY, IND — In recent weeks, the sheriff’s office says there has been an increase in vehicle break-ins within the White River Township.

Citizens’ Ring Camera footage is helping investigators nail these culprits. Kudos to the vigilant homeowners. Suspects, likely on foot, are snooping with flashlights from house to house.

“It’s around the end of November that we noticed that the number was starting to increase,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess. “it’s during the late hours, after midnight until about five or six in the morning when it’s still dark outside.”

Targets? Purses, wallets, and firearms. Burgess says the thieves will smash windows for a score; he suggests not making it easy—lock up, stash valuables, and keep firearms indoors.

Burgess said he doesn’t know why the break-ins are happening but thinks that the increase is partly due to the holidays.

“I don’t know if it’s just the holiday season and people are looking for gifts,” he added. “It seems like our car break-ins come and go, but I am going to say it’s a little bit due to the holiday season. They think folks are keeping packages and expensive items in their vehicles.”

Areas hit include Primerose Path, Western Blvd., Hickory Ridge Blvd., Wakefield Trace, Fox Moore Lane, Brentridge Place, Skyline Drive, and Streamside Drive.

“We have increased our patrols in those areas and we’ve tried to saturate those neighborhoods at night in hopes to try and catch someone,” he added. “If someone is late walking through the neighborhood at night, they are probably not up to anything good.”

