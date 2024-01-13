INDIANAPOLIS- Around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, IMPD officers responded to 8955 Autumn Woods Drive, on a report of a person shot. Officers located an man in the courtyard on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arrival to the hospital, the victim died.
Investigators believe a disturbance of some sort occurred before the shooting. Officers detained an individual believed to be the person responsible for the shooting. That individual was released pending further investigation.
The post Man Dies After Shooting on NE side of Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
