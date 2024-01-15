FORT WAYNE, IND — A Fort Wayne woman, Katie Bartrom, 28, is among four individuals killed in a hot-air balloon crash north of Eloy, Arizona, early Sunday. One person is in critical condition. The incident, around 7:50 a.m. near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road, is under investigation by the NTSB and FAA.
The Eloy Police Department says the balloon carried eight skydivers and five non-skydivers. One person died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital where they died.
One person remains in critical condition at a Phoenix-area trauma center.
“We are working closely with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA, to investigate the cause of this tragic event. While we continue our efforts, we ask for your thoughts and support for the families and loved ones affected during this difficult time,” the Eloy Police Department said in a statement.
The post Fort Wayne Woman Killed in Hot Air Balloon Accident appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Fort Wayne Woman Killed in Hot Air Balloon Accident was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
7 Signs You May Be Under Spiritual Attack
-
15 Black Leads Snubbed By The 2024 Primetime Emmys Who Should Be Nominated (And Even Win!)
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade – The Ultimate Loverman