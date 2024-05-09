Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Cause Nightmare For Atlanta Dream, Win Preseason Contest

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Caitlin Clark

Source: Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS-The Indiana Fever overcame an early deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream in a preseason contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 83-80 Thursday night.

Atlanta had a 30-24 advantage after the first quarter, but the Fever edged their way back into it and took control in the second half.

Nalyssa Smith was one of four Fever players in double figures with 21 points.

In her first appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Caitlin Clark scored 12 points for Indiana to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Former Indiana Hoosier Grace Berger blocked Aerial Powers shot with less than a second remaining to seal the Fever victory.

The Fever finish the preseason 1-1.

They begin the regular season May 14 against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is at 7:30 on ESPN2.

The post Indiana Fever Cause Nightmare For Atlanta Dream, Win Preseason Contest appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Cause Nightmare For Atlanta Dream, Win Preseason Contest  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Local

The Month Of May Is Here! IMS Preparing For Bigger Crowd Than Last Year

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close