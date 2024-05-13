Listen Live
Indy Teenager Charged in Sunday Carjacking on North Side

Published on May 13, 2024

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been charged in a weekend carjacking on the north side of Indianapolis.

It was midnight Sunday, May 12th, when Indianapolis Metro Police got word of a person who was carjacked on North California Street on Indy’s north side, just off of I-65.

The victim was a rideshare driver who came to pick someone up. The “customer” showed up with three other people, got into the car, and pulled guns and demanded the driver leave the car. The driver got out and called police. It took about two hours for IMPD to track the car to Allisonville Road.

The suspects did not pull over and led police on a chase. The car came to a stop on North Keystone Avenue where two of the suspects bailed and made a run for it. The driver stayed behind and was arrested.

Police managed to catch one of the suspects, a 16-year-old. They face charges of armed robbery, dangerous possession of a firearm, and resisting law enforcement.

If you have any more info about Sunday’s carjacking or the suspects involved, you can call Detective Scott Nickels at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or send him an e-mail at Scott.Nickels@indy.gov.

