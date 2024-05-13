Jekalyn Carr Shares Powerful Testimony In “You Carried Me” Short Film

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Jekalyn Carr gives fans a reflective look at her journey from kid singer to popular artist in a new short film.

Appropriately titled “You Carried Me,” the singer gives all of the glory to God. In the nearly 9-minute vignette that Carr directed herself, she shows viewers how her upbringing ultimately shaped who she is. The film features clips of Jekalyn in church throughout the years. She acknowledges the work done by her father, Allen Carr, who she believes was led by God to encourage her talent and walk with the Lord.

Carr began singing professionally at 4 years old as a member of her mother Jennifer’s gospel group. She responded to God’s call on her life at the age of 13 and added ministry to her gift of singing. This sent her career into overdrive as a solo artist. Jekalyn was able travel the world singing and peaching at schools, churches and various education and ecclesiastical gatherings.

Through all of this, she believes God was determined to not leave her and was very intentional about her victory because she did the leg work. Following the short film’s release on May 10, Jekalyn took to Instagram to explain her reasoning for sharing her testimony.

In a clip posted to her timeline, Jekalyn said she never told her story before and it was important to take the reins of this retelling to encourage other believers. She believes while we all have different journeys, one thing remains the same, God has carried all of us. If God can carry us out of our battles to what he has declared over our life, we can confidently say God has carried us.

In the end, Jekalyn said enduring trials and tribulations made her a stronger believer and she is now living in her promise. This holds true as she remains an independent artist and continues to rack up the achievements without a backing of a major label.

