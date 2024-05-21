Listen Live
Local

Man Killed, Woman And Baby Hurt In East Side Triple Shooting

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting in Indianapolis has left a man dead, a woman injured, and a baby hurt as well.

Indy Metro Police were called to a home along 12th Street not far from 10th and Emerson on the east side. There were shots fired at around 10:00 p.m. When they got there they found three people wounded, one of them a young child barely 1-year-old.

The child was only grazed by a bullet, but a man was badly wounded and later died at the hospital. A woman, described as a “teenager or young adult” was also shot and is expected to survive.

IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia said that it was some sort of “beef” that led to the shooting, leading them to believe that the shooter knew the victims.

“Beyond frustrating, horrifying, disgusting,” he described. “It’s absolutely stupid. There is no reason for someone to get shot or violence, and someone’s beef got a baby shot. We are lucky that baby was just scratched.”

It’s not clear how many shots were fired, but there were shell casings all over the place outside the house where the shooting happened.

The post Man Killed, Woman And Baby Hurt In East Side Triple Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Killed, Woman And Baby Hurt In East Side Triple Shooting  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close