Indy Strawberry Festival Returning to Monument Circle in June

Indy Strawberry Festival Returning to Monument Circle in June

Published on May 21, 2024

Strawberry in bowl

Source: Everyday better to do everything you love / Getty

 

For the 58th year, The Indy Strawberry Festival, organized by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral, is set for June 13 on Monument Circle.

The event will feature the sale of original strawberry shortcakes from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Both cash and card payments will be accepted.

For those craving the full experience, The Works package — homemade shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, and whipped topping — will be available for $10.

Individual items can be purchased separately, with strawberries and ice cream priced at $3 each, and shortcakes and whipped topping at $2 each.

All proceeds will be directly allocated to charities.

The event traces its origins back to June 10, 1965. Over the years, the Cathedral Women has supported organizations across central Indiana through the Strawberry Festival Grants program.

The post Indy Strawberry Festival Returning to Monument Circle in June appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

